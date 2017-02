The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

What Cup of Jo’s Joanna Goddard Can’t Live Without

From a short-sleeve pajama set to perfect tumblers that are $1.40 each.

15 mins ago

Why Would a Woman Want to Play Football?

After years of alienating women, the NFL is fighting to be more gender inclusive. But can it fix what’s broken?

30 mins ago

Malia Obama Went to the Girls Premiere Party Last Night

The era of Malia in the wild is just beginning.

10:41 a.m.

People Are Showing Trump What It Really Means to Dress Like a Woman

From astronaut uniforms to judicial robes.

10:30 a.m.

Behind the Scenes, Fashion Can Be a Great Industry for Older Women

The flip side of an industry that still prioritizes youth.

10:15 a.m.

Trump Administration Embraces People of Every Hairline and Tie Color

Who says they’re not committed to diversity?

9:57 a.m.

20 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a pair of $87 Jil Sander boots.

9:44 a.m.

Graydon Carter Is Going Fishing During the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sounds relaxing.

9:32 a.m.

Aging Is Feminizing Me and I Hate It

It is not my body anymore and then it is.

9:32 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Hosted a Dinner Party for CEOs About Women in the Workforce

It’s another sign that the oldest Trump daughter may help shape her father’s policy on women’s rights.

9:09 a.m.

Judge Dismisses Melania Trump’s Lawsuit Against the Daily Mail

Her lawsuit against a Maryland blogger will continue as planned.

9:07 a.m.

Hawaii House Republican Leader Pushed Out After Speaking at the Women’s March

Beth Fukumoto said she couldn’t promise not to keep speaking out against Trump.

9:00 a.m.

In Defense of Letting Yourself Go

Everyone ages. Why bother preventing it?

1:02 a.m.

You Won’t Find Any New Ivanka Trump Items for Sale at Nordstrom

“If people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.”

Yesterday at 10:28 p.m.

Kanye West Rescheduled Yeezy Season 5 to Not Cause Conflict

The CFDA wasn’t too happy about his earlier proposed time slot.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

All the Ways Riccardo Tisci Made an Impact on Fashion

From supermodel squads to diversity pushes.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

What Watching Your Mother Age Looks Like

Sage Sohier photographed her mother in her 70s.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

Is Kanye West the Donald Trump of Fashion?

There are some striking similarities.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Men’s

Louis Vuitton top hats, camo prints, and a Stranger Things sweatshirt.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Hamilton Fans Will Go Crazy Over This Lou & Grey Collab

They partnered up with Jasmine Cephas Jones, who plays Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.