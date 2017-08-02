Trump Reportedly Wants Softer Towels on Air Force One

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The early days of Donald Trump’s administration have included a series of embarrassing leaks that keep surfacing about the president and his peculiar habits: for starters, he’s reportedly obsessed with employees’ appearances, and he’s been known to wrap up his day at 6:30 p.m. for a bit of rage-tweeting and TV-watching in his bathrobe.

While we’ve barely had time to fully digest the bathrobe story, another small detail has emerged via the Huffington Post:

At the same time, he’s registered a complaint about the hand towels aboard Air Force One, the White House aide said, because they are not soft enough.

Soft towels on the presidential plane – all the better to wipe Lay’s potato chip crumbs off your large hands before you launch into another Twitter tirade about the bad people.