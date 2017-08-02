Here’s How Donald Trump Responded to Nordstrom Dropping Ivanka’s Line

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Last week, Nordstrom confirmed that they’d be dropping the Ivanka Trump brand from their stores, citing the “brand’s performance.” Shortly afterward, Neiman Marcus did the same — meaning the #GrabYourWallet boycott may have effectively lowered sales of the brand.

Back in January, Ivanka Trump confirmed that she’d be leaving both the Trump organization and her eponymous brand once her father was sworn in as president of the United States. This didn’t stop Donald Trump from tweeting angrily at Nordstrom over the news that they’d dropped his daughter’s brand.