6 mins ago

Trump Supporters Are Buying Ivanka’s ‘Liberal Repellent’ Perfume As Revenge

The president’s supporters are boycotting the boycott by buying the perfume, which is currently the best-selling women’s fragrance on Amazon.

16 mins ago

Remy Ma Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

The rapper is back with a new album and a message for her fans.

2:19 p.m.

Trump Somehow Found a Way to Insult Women at the Unveiling of An Airplane

Truly impressive.

2:16 p.m.

This Finnish Word Makes Your Sad Weekend Plans Sound a Little Cooler

It’s a good night for some kalsarikannit.

2:15 p.m.

The Female Directors of XX Are Exorcising Their Demons Onscreen

St. Vincent, Roxanne Benjamin, Jovanka Vuckovic, and Sofìa Carrillo talk murder, mayhem, and male directors.

2:08 p.m.

Woman Accused of Assassination Says She Thought It Was a Reality-TV Prank

25-year-old Siti Aisyah had apparently been paid for similar acts before.

2:00 p.m.

Is Size Diversity Really Getting Any Better on the Runway?

Is a little better actually better?

1:35 p.m.

Tilda Swinton Designed These Cool New Sunglasses

Erik Madigan Heck shot the actress in Gentle Monster’s latest campaign.

1:24 p.m.

Angela Merkel Is Also Powerless Against Justin Trudeau’s Gaze

The German chancellor is the latest world leader to fall under the Canadian prime minister’s spell.

1:01 p.m.

What Aubrey Plaza Can’t Live Without

Including the natural deodorant Judy Greer told her about.

12:57 p.m.

This Beauty Brand Won’t Sell to Trump Supporters

Illamasqua asks that its customers commit to an anti-fascism pledge.

12:49 p.m.

Your Obsessive Need for Organization Is Now a Fashion Trend

Fyodor Golan brought out the Post-it Notes at London Fashion Week.

12:30 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Rosario Dawson Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Ty Hunter, Young Paris, Abrima Erwiah.

12:07 p.m.

26 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Plus a 70 percent off Reiss tote.

12:04 p.m.

Designers Misread the Mood at New York Fashion Week

The disconnect between the runway and the audience was sharper than ever.

11:34 a.m.

The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Plaid shirts, fishnets, olive coats.

11:23 a.m.

Emma Watson Rejects Diagnosis of Beauty and the Beast As Stockholm Syndrome Tale

A disturbing dynamic as old as time.

11:08 a.m.

New Black Like Me Collection Comes at the Perfect Time

From a veteran designer, too.

10:45 a.m.

Unwifeable No More

Saying good-bye to fixed relationship identities.

10:31 a.m.

Fashion Celebrities Band Together in a Video to Proclaim, ‘I Am an Immigrant’

From Diane von Furstenberg to Grace Coddington.