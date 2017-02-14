I Found My Perfect Wedding Dress at New York Fashion Week

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images

On Sunday, Vaquera closed their fall collection show with a high-fashion bridal version of a chef’s uniform. It was a cheeky nod to the tradition of closing out a couture show with a wedding dress — and it was beautiful.

I’m not one of those women who’s been dreaming about her wedding day since she was a little girl. But when I saw a photo of this look — cartoonishly tall chef’s hat, billowing sleeves and skirt — I was overcome with emotion. “Mamma mia,” I whispered to nobody in particular, and definitely not my rat companion who also happens to be an incredibly skilled cook in his own right. “That’s-a spicy meatball.”

Of course this is the one dress that speaks to me — after all, my wedding-inspiration Pinterest board is just photo after photo of stereotypical depictions of Italian chefs kissing their fingertips. It’s just refreshing to find someone who finally understood exactly what I was looking for and made it a reality. I can’t wait to walk down the aisle one day, covered in marinara sauce, dried-spaghetti bouquet in hand, to meet the man I love — and to kiss our fingertips like Italian chefs together.