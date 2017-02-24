Versace Went For Sloganmania Over Logomania at Milan Fashion Week

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

All eyes are on Donatella Versace right now, with rumors swirling that now-free agent Riccardo Tisci could be taking over at her brand. Whether or not that’s happening, the designer reveled in the extra attention all that talk has afforded, and she delivered a show that put an empowerment spin on the quintessential Versace DNA: namely, supermodels, sex and strength.



After a spate of pre-show Instagram videos where some of the models repeated words like “strong, sexy, powerful” and showed off their “power poses,” the lights went down and a voiceover repeating “Equality” began to resound through the stadium venue. Versace has touched on this theme before – for example, spring 2016’s female-empowerment pep talk – but emphasized it more explicitly this time around, splashing clothes with all-caps message of EQUALITY, LOYALTY, COURAGE, and UNITY.

Photo: Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Also present were some of her favorite glamazons: Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cat McNeil, Behati Prinsloo, Iman Hamaam, with some models sporting rainbow-hued extensions. A classic super moment came from Amber Valletta, who closed the show (and clutched a white bandana during the finale.) And Naomi Campbell, fresh off her appearance at Tod’s, was front row.



Photo: Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

#STRENGTH... Powerful Versace women @stellamaxwell and @adwoaaboah show off their fearlessness. SWIPE RIGHT FOR MORE Watch the #VersaceFW17 show live today at 6PM CET on Versace.com #VERSACELIVE A post shared by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:44am PST

This season, slogans replaced the designer’s beloved logos, for the most part. There were no Medusa insignia in evidence – instead we saw subtle “Versace“‘s inscribed on collars and the straps of shoes.



The slogans aside, the most empowering element of the collection was its emphasis on real clothing, like a sharp purple pantsuit that evoked the ‘80s, but wasn’t too costumey, and relaxed, low-slung trousers. The sporty elements that have found their way into recent collections were here in full force, on neon parkas and wetsuit-style tops. This is about as down-to-earth as these glamazons get.

