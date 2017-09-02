Victoria Beckham Is Making More Bronzer

There’s a second chance to spice up your life and makeup routine. Because people couldn’t get enough of their first collaboration, Estée Lauder will be re-releasing its makeup line with Victoria Beckham. In addition to the smoky eye/bronzer/dewy skin standbys seen last fall, there will be a new lipstick and bronzer shade. You can find it all in the U.K. February 17, and in the U.S. and Canada in March. See below for pictures of the line and the full listing of products.
• Morning Aura Illuminating Creme
• Bronzer in Java Sun
• Highlighter in Modern Mercury
• Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille
• Eye Ink in Black Myrrh
• Eye Foil in Blonde Gold
• Eye Metals Eyeshadow in Bitter Clove
• Lip Gloss in Moroccan Heat
• Lipstick in Brazilian Nude (U.S. and Canada only)
• Daylight Edition Light Box (U.K. only)
• Lipstick in Nude Spice Matte (new)
• Bronzer in Saffron Sun (new)