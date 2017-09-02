The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Two Students in Michigan Were Reportedly Given a Horrible Anti-Semitic Valentine

The card contained an image of Adolf Hitler.

1:56 p.m.

8 Countries Are Starting a Fund to Counter Trump’s Anti-Abortion Gag Rule

The fallout from the executive order could be up to $9.5 billion in U.S. foreign aid worldwide.

1:24 p.m.

Victoria Beckham Is Making More Bronzer

Because it turns out what the people really really want is more of her makeup.

12:51 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Somewhat-Sexy Space Heater

If you’d rather not wear Heattech leggings to sleep.

12:09 p.m.

Martha Stewart and A$AP Rocky Partied at New York Fashion Week

Plus: Luka Sabbat, Lily Kwong, James Corden.

12:03 p.m.

Man Seeking Woman Is the Show Every Neurotic Couple Needs to Watch Together

In its rebooted third season, the surrealist comedy has become one of TV’s smartest takes on the modern relationship.

11:43 a.m.

Hardly Any New Yorkers Came To Hear Katy Perry’s New Song

Sad.

11:41 a.m.

Fashion Week Social Highlights From the Cut’s Editors, Day 1: A Snowy Start

A snowy start.

11:36 a.m.

Arizona Mother May Be Facing Deportation Owing to Trump Immigration Order

Guadalupe García de Rayos, who left Mexico at 14, has been checking in with immigration agents for years. This time she was arrested.

11:13 a.m.

According to Anna Wintour, We Can Expect to See More of Melania Trump in Vogue

“We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different.”

11:00 a.m.

How a 19th-Century Townhouse Nearly Tripled in Size Without Losing Its Charm

Revamp Interior Design’s gut renovation included adding a third story that stayed true to the original design.

10:58 a.m.

World Cup Champion Hope Solo Is Getting Into TV

She also says she’s “learned a lot of lessons down the road.”

10:50 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren on How to Fight Back Now That Sessions Has Been Confirmed

“It [matters] to say loudly to the Republicans in Washington, ‘We’re here. We’re strong. And we will be persistent.’”

10:49 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Immigrant Roots

Stories from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ali Wong, Toni Morrison, and more.

10:38 a.m.

How Can I Save Money When I Have No Self-Control?

Put your savings on autopilot.

10:37 a.m.

This Bill to Protect Domestic-Violence Victims’ Pets Could Save Women’s Lives

The PAWS Act aims to make it easier for those experiencing domestic violence to leave their abuser without fear of what will happen to their pets.

10:35 a.m.

WATCH: Gap Is Bringing the ’90s Back With a Surprisingly Satisfying Throwback

An epic group of subjects.

10:17 a.m.

Justin Bieber Is Back and Better Than Ever on Instagram

Bedtime selfies galore!

10:01 a.m.

Tommy Hilfiger Took Over the Venice Beach Boardwalk for a Very L.A. Show

We tallied up the Gagas, Hadids, and other attractions for you.

9:14 a.m.

How to Help a Friend Who’s Going Through Something Horrible

If you think you don’t need this book, you probably do.