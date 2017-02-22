See Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney Photographed at Work

View Slideshow Photo: Gautier Deblonde

Yesterday marked the end of London Fashion Week, which inspired sparkling, Beyoncé-approved jumpsuits and intricately embroidered Burberry capes. The new photography book London Uprising: Fifty Fashion Designers, One City goes behind the scenes with 50 London-based designers, offering a rare glimpse of the fashion industry at work.

The collection profiles a variety of labels, from independent designers like Simone Rocha and Erdem Moralioglu to larger brands like Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen. Each chapter features one designer with a portrait, interview, and detailed look inside the studio, tracing the design process from sketches to dress forms. Click ahead to see Vivienne Westwood, Manolo Blahnik, Jonathan Anderson, and more London designers at work.