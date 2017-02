The Latest on the Cut

6:36 p.m.

Fashion Week Day 1: Street Style, Strat-Style

How to score those street style looks yourself.

6:15 p.m.

Hands Down, This Show Had the Best Casting at Fashion Week

Getting to know the models at Chromat.

6:15 p.m.

All the Political Statements the Fashion Crowd Is Making During NYFW

From the white bandanna to slogan-printed shirts.

6:05 p.m.

WATCH: 5 Bad Beauty Habits You Need to Quit

Seriously.

5:49 p.m.

The Most Anticipated Fashion Show in Decades Turned Out to Be Brilliant

Raf Simons offers an expansive vision of America at Calvin Klein.

5:48 p.m.

The Most-Loved Piece From Raf Simons’s First Calvin Klein Collection

This yellow coat is the ideal winter topper.

5:31 p.m.

33 Pairs of Stan Smiths You Can Buy Right Now

Because there’s so much beyond plain white.

5:17 p.m.

The U.S. Army Finally Lifted Its Ban on Dreadlocks

African-American servicewomen are praising the change.

4:56 p.m.

Sean Spicer’s Press Briefings Get More Viewers Than Actual Soap Operas

Even if a lot of them are hate-watchers.

4:34 p.m.

See Kendall Jenner Backstage at New York Fashion Week Day One

Legs and black widows for fall 2017.

4:15 p.m.

Sometimes All You Need Is a Beautiful Coat

An ode to our favorite outfit from New York Fashion, Day 1.

4:00 p.m.

The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Shearling jackets, pom-pom beanies, rainbow shawls.

3:35 p.m.

The Terrors of the Side-Eye Emoji

On Snapchat, it symbolizes one-way relationships.

3:34 p.m.

Shopping at Nordstrom Is Not a Political Act

After Donald Trump tweeted that Nordstrom treated Ivanka “so unfairly,” people are rushing out to shop at the luxury department store.

3:17 p.m.

Bella Hadid and Tory Burch Partied at New York Fashion Week

Plus: TK Wonder, Lindsey Wixson, Linda Fargo.

3:14 p.m.

This Gym Owner Was Not Happy Ivanka Trump Took Her Class Unannounced

Anne Mahlum, the owner of Solidcore gym, says Ivanka’s dad’s policies are affecting her clients.

3:08 p.m.

11 Erotic Accessories You Can Buy Discreetly on Amazon

Reviewers don’t lie.

3:00 p.m.

Can Magnesium Help Me Sleep?

Experts explain the benefits of magnesium.

2:34 p.m.

A Giant Printed Down Puffer Is the Best Street-Style Bait

The Golden Peacock Award is back.

2:28 p.m.

Why Everyone Smelled the Same in the ’90s

Remembering Calvin Klein’s CK One.