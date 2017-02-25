Sergio Rossi’s Winter 2017/18 line gets the high-tech treatment in this slick video presentation. The event, which took place at the Istituto dei Ciechi, was directed by Patrick Kinmonth and Antonio Monfreda. Think razor sharp precision and clean lines with modern details like silver-plated hardware and bold colors to keep things fresh. See for yourself.
Watch Sergio Rossi’s Fashion Week Presentation
Sergio Rossi’s Winter 2017/18 line gets the high-tech treatment in this slick video presentation. The event, which took place at the Istituto dei Ciechi, was directed by Patrick Kinmonth and Antonio Monfreda. Think razor sharp precision and clean lines with modern details like silver-plated hardware and bold colors to keep things fresh. See for yourself.