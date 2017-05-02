Watch Taylor Swift Get Acoustic at What Might Be Her Only Concert of the Year

Photo: Instagram

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Houston on Saturday, performing her first and — what fans didn’t know until it was already happening — very possibly only show of 2017. “As far as I know, I’m doing one show in 2017. And as far as I know, this is that one show … So what I’m trying to tell you is, by coming here tonight, you’re essentially attending 100 percent of my tour dates for the year,” she announced. For Swift acolytes despondent at the bait-and-switch, the singer had a well-practiced acoustic take on her and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” at the ready. She also once again sang a stripped-down version of her Nils Sjoberg hit, Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For” and performed a song written under her own name, her Big Little Town tune “Better Man,” for the very first time. All in all, a rollicking show, and, hey, Lea Michele dug it.