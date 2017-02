The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Watch the Emilio Pucci Livestream

8 mins ago

Lincoln Center Refuses Admission to Woman Wearing Anti-Trump Sign

The incident raises questions about the theater’s role as a political space.

16 mins ago

You’ll Need the New Instagram Feature in These Circumstances

Recipes, your new stop-motion side hustle, polls …

23 mins ago

Why Did Everyone Act Like I Was Crazy When I Decided to Have a Baby in My 20s?

“Don’t you think you’re too young to have a kid?” my friends would ask.

8:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Style As Identity

Diana Vreeland, Solange Knowles, Patti Smith, and more women on why getting dressed is about who you are.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Trump Administration Revokes Guidelines Aimed at Protecting Transgender Students

The previous guidelines under the Obama administration ensured that transgender students had a right to use the bathroom of their choice.

Yesterday at 6:20 p.m.

Lululemon’s Former CEO Really Needs His Own Bravo Show

Please make this happen, Andy Cohen.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Candidate for Arizona Governor Shares Details of Sex Life on Campaign Website

Noah “Noé” Dyer is every guy you’ve ever met in an open relationship.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

See Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney Photographed at Work

The new book London Uprising goes behind the scenes with 50 London fashion designers.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

Harvard Has Named Rihanna Its Humanitarian of the Year

Who needs an Anti Grammy?

Yesterday at 5:06 p.m.

The 9 Best Bathrobes on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Including terry-cotton, satin, kimono, and knee-length.

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Is the Type-A Hero of Big Little Lies

She gives try-hard overachievers someone to root for.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Fresh Ways to Update Your Work Wardrobe

Because it’s that in-between season when you wind up wearing the same thing every day.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Please Enjoy This Juicy Mystery About a Woman Cheating in a Half-Marathon

Jane Seo was caught cutting the course at the Fort Lauderdale Half Marathon.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

13 Things on Amazon That Are $8.62 Cheaper Today

We put together our favorite Amazon products to get you started.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt Has an Executive-Producer Credit on Angelina’s Netflix Movie

The teen supposedly “read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings” on the movie about his home country.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

This Show With Only Black Models Was the Surprise Hit of New York Fashion Week

A look at Maki Oh’s newest collection.

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

The Trump Administration Can’t Agree on Treatment of Transgender Students

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is hesitant to rescind Obama’s guidelines.

Yesterday at 1:36 p.m.

Annoying Gym Bros May Be Way Less Horny Than You Thought

A new study links strenuous exercise to low libido in men.

Yesterday at 1:22 p.m.

The Affordable, But Still Sexy, Bra You Can Wear With Anything

This lacy lingerie makes me feel like a grown woman.