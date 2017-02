The Latest on the Cut

33 seconds ago

Feminist Group Suspended From China’s Twitter for Posting About Women’s Strike

They shared a link about the upcoming Women’s Strike in the U.S.

9:45 a.m.

Women Got All Up in This Virginia Congressman’s ‘Grill’ at Rowdy Town Hall

Representative Dave Brat heard from those women Tuesday night.

9:35 a.m.

Melania Trump Removed the Most Controversial Language From $150 Million Lawsuit

She had previously indicated that she was intending to use her position as First Lady for profit.

8:50 a.m.

Watch the Gucci Livestream

Enjoy!

8:30 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Overshared My Way Out of a Boyfriend!

Your oversharing is an insecure, impulsive attempt to fix everything.

8:00 a.m.

Glenn Close Is Ready for a Second Turn in Sunset Boulevard

Considering Norma Desmond with the once-again star of the Broadway musical.

2:40 a.m.

Even Gwen Stefani’s Kids Think It’s Weird If She Doesn’t Wear Makeup

They’re just looking out for her.

1:09 a.m.

Judge Blocks Texas’s Attempt to Cut Medicaid Funding to Planned Parenthood

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction and wrote a scathing opinion admonishing the state.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell Star in This New Fashion Book

Blumarine’s new photography book celebrates the brand’s 40th anniversary.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

See All of Bella Hadid’s Best Style Moments Since the Nickelodeon Choice Awards

A teen who’d wear a snake-print jumpsuit deserves some credit.

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

This Weird Kneeling Chair Saved My Back

It strengthened my muscles and changed my posture.

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Discrimination at Uber Is a Reminder of How Hard Women Must Fight to Be Believed

Ex-employee Susan Fowler documented everything during her time at the company, but management still found ways to deny her claims.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

WATCH: Lisa Frank Is Coming for Your Makeup Kit

You may remember her designs from your third-grade school supplies.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Trump Will Issue New Guidelines on Treatment of Transgender Students

“The president has maintained for a long time that this is a states’-rights issue and not one for the federal government.”

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Chris Brown Ordered to Stay Away From Ex Karrueche Tran Following Death Threats

She claims he physically abused her while on probation for assaulting Rihanna.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Gisele and Some Football Player to Co-chair the Met Gala

We can’t exactly picture them in Comme des Garçons.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

You Will Be Able to Buy Burberry’s Intricate, Over-the-Top Finale Capes

But it will cost you.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

I Finally Found Gold Hoops Like Sade

The covetable hoop in every price range.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Interracial Couple Fined After House Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

The city of Stamford, Connecticut, issued the couple a citation for urban blight.

Yesterday at 2:41 p.m.

All the Famous People Wear This Invisible Underwear

It’s crazy comfortable and — even better — creates no VPL.