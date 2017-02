The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

Pro-Planned Parenthood Rallies Are Happening All Across America This Weekend

Nearly 100 events are planned for President’s Day weekend.

2:10 p.m.

We Found the Next Sellout Statement Tee of Fashion Week

Baja East’s love movement.

2:01 p.m.

Dita Von Teese on Body Makeup, CrossFit, and Her Secret to Perfect Brows

“Ever since I’ve been going to the gym with guys that don’t call paparazzi, it’s been great!”

1:55 p.m.

Cindy Crawford and Leona Lewis Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Lottie Moss, Danielle Campbell, Kiersey Clemons.

1:52 p.m.

Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 8

Pat McGrath, Maki Oh, and Delpozo displayed the most colorful designs for Instagram.

1:50 p.m.

Watch the Marc Jacobs Livestream

Enjoy!

1:43 p.m.

Why Is Everyone Talking About the Cobrasnake Again?

It all goes back to Donald Trump.

1:38 p.m.

Dirtbag Fashion Has Found Its First Unofficial Street-Style Icon

What is street style? Let’s work together to find out.

1:38 p.m.

An Exclusive Look at Ralph Lauren’s Orchid-Covered Set

There were more than 100,000 flowers.

1:27 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Suggested We All Re-Read the Constitution

She got political at Oscar de la Renta’s stamp dedication ceremony.

12:28 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Set of Cheerful Marimekko Sheets

If you’re going to be spending more time with the sheets pulled over your head, they might as well be nice sheets.

12:17 p.m.

My Daughter’s Suburban Childhood Looks Nothing Like My Urban One

We are so different already, my daughter and I.

12:12 p.m.

See the Backstage Scene at Michael Kors and Thom Browne

An insider’s view of New York Fashion Week, day 7.

11:37 a.m.

Conor Kennedy Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct After Aspen Bar Fight

The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift was arrested back in December.

11:15 a.m.

Inside the Stunning Restorations of 4 Historic Homes

Featured in Marc Kristal’s The New Old House, they illustrate the intriguing results of integrating new and old.

11:14 a.m.

Immigrants Across the Country Are Striking Today to Protest Trump’s Policies

Immigrants in several major cities are staying home from work or school today.

10:57 a.m.

The Cat Wine Industry Is Fraught With Drama

You don’t say.

9:30 a.m.

How I Decide Who Gets Banned on OkCupid

Moderating sexts is a careful art.

9:06 a.m.

ICE Arrests Domestic Violence Victim at Texas Courthouse

She was obtaining a protective order against her alleged abuser, who reportedly let ICE know she would be there.

8:55 a.m.

Tavi Gevinson Is Reportedly Working on a Book About Her Life in New York

“Page Six” says it will be about acting in plays and New York.