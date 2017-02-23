Witches Are Planning to Hex Trump This Friday

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

In the past year, men in the public eye who’ve committed egregious violations have risked angering the witch community. They hexed Martin Shkreli, then Brock Turner, and now they’re coming for Donald Trump.

A Facebook group called “Mass Spell to Bind Donald Trump Feb. 24th” invites witches to cast a binding spell on Trump every waning crescent moon at midnight.

“The ritual itself is pretty standard magic working, binding Trump from doing harm to others and to himself, rather than asking any forces to do harm to him,” Jaya Saxena explains over at Elle.

As pointed out on Twitter, the far-right Christian Nationalist Alliance is planning to counter the hex with prayer.