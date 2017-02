The Latest on the Cut

20 mins ago

Donald Trump Is Waiting for Easy D

The headlines, they write themselves.

12:01 p.m.

WATCH: Jessica Lange Transformed Into 8 Legendary Women

“The women she chose are powerful and visionary …”

11:39 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Very, Very Warm Coat

It happens to be 47 percent off.

11:27 a.m.

Here’s How Donald Trump Responded to Nordstrom Dropping Ivanka’s Line

The president of the United States shared his displeasure with the department store.

10:23 a.m.

#LetLizSpeak Proves Elizabeth Warren and Her Supporters Won’t Be Silenced

After Warren was barred from speaking during Jeff Sessions’s confirmation hearing, supporters rallied around her.

10:17 a.m.

Here’s How Jobs With Heavy Lifting or Night Shifts Can Harm a Woman’s Fertility

Such positions can reduce a woman’s egg reserves.

10:16 a.m.

Being Fat in America Is Nothing Like Being Fat Abroad

No matter where I live, fat is who I am.

9:59 a.m.

Here’s Why You’ll Be Seeing White Bandannas All Over Fashion Week

They’re part of a Business of Fashion initiative.

9:51 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Wants Softer Towels on Air Force One

Priorities.

9:30 a.m.

Both Sides of a Breakup: She Got ‘Sort of’ Pregnant

Two exes explain why it ended.

9:26 a.m.

Republicans Just Gave Protesters Their Best Rallying Cry Yet

And wrote the slogan for Elizabeth Warren’s next campaign.

9:14 a.m.

Tom Hiddleston Finally Explains That Taylor Swift Tank Top

The British actor breaks his legendary silence in a GQ profile.

9:00 a.m.

‘These Books Can Help’: Reading to Kids About Immigration and Refugees

We asked children’s librarians, elementary-school teachers, and booksellers for their recommendations.

8:00 a.m.

‘I Was the Queen of French Fashion. Then Came the Guillotine.’

Joan Juliet Buck on saying au revoir to all that.

8:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: Men Are the Worst, and I’m Married to One!

Don’t turn the story of ignorant white men into a story about your actual husband.

2:39 a.m.

Under Armour’s CEO Is an Enthusiastic Supporter of President Donald Trump

“To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country.”

1:30 a.m.

Senate Votes to Silence Elizabeth Warren Over Coretta Scott King Quote

Mitch McConnell shut down her speech against Jeff Sessions for attorney general, but the move is backfiring.

12:30 a.m.

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Very Own Barbie Doll

It’s all part of the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 5:33 p.m.

Twitter Reveals New Tactics for Curbing Abuse

The company is reducing the visibility of newly created troll accounts.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Check Out Gucci’s Massive New Mural in Soho

Artist Jayde Fish designed an ode to wanderlust on Lafayette Street.