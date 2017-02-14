Woman Steals a Single Boot From Christian Louboutin Shop

While reviewing security footage last week, employees of the Christian Louboutin shop on the Upper East Side discovered a peculiar crime was committed back on December 11: A woman dressed in head-to-toe black walked into the store, put one (1) crystal-studded thigh-high boot in her bag, and quietly left. They reported it to police on February 4, per DNAInfo.

The lone Harleyda 55 boot — the pair of which retails for $2,695 — is still out there somewhere: perhaps serving as a kitchen-utensil holder, or a very chic plant pot.