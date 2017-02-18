Zoe Saldana Shares the First Photo of Her Newborn Baby

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana shared a photo on Instagram of newborn baby Zen, her third son with husband Marco Perego. Saldana and Perego were seen leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday, February 13, with brand-new baby Zen. The photo includes Zen’s older brothers, 2-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” the actress wrote.

