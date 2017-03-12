Prada Has the Most Beautiful Dress Capsule Collection at Saks Right Now

No one does a dress quite like Miuccia Prada. It could have a quirky print, a riot of feathers, or a smattering of rhinestones, but the idea remains the same — it’s a beautiful piece that makes you feel like you’re the most special person in the room. It’s the type of item you can save for, splurge on, and not regret it — because five years later, it still looks as good as the day you bought it.

If that train of thought appeals to you, then you’ll love Prada’s special collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue, launching today online and at their Fifth Avenue flagship store on Thursday. The two partnered up on an exclusive capsule collection to celebrate the opening of their in-store shop. Consisting of 12 really beautiful, special-occasion-friendly dresses, they could not be more perfectly timed for wedding season. There’s a black dress that looks like a classic sheath from the front, only to reveal an open back, held together by a slim, elegant black velvet bow. Another white embellished number could easily double as a sophisticated wedding dress. And if it’s color you seek, there are multiple options from rich red, pale blush, and sunny yellow. Scroll down to see all the styles.

Buy Prada Radzmire Wool & Silk Dress $2,450, Saks

Buy Prada Velvet Bow-Detail Sheath Dress $1,980, Saks

Buy Prada Open Back Embroidered Sheath Dress $5,390, Saks

Buy Prada Velvet Crisscross Back Sheath Dress $2,890, Saks

Buy Prada Radzmire Wool & Silk Bow-Detail Dress $2,550, Saks

Buy Prada Embroidered Plunging V-Neck Sheath Dress $4,450, Saks

Buy Prada Radzmire Bow-Detail Wool & Silk Sheath Dress $3,650, Saks

Buy Prada Velvet Bow-Back V-Neck Dress $2,490, Saks

Buy Prada Silk Jacquard Cross V-Back Sheath Dress $2,690, Saks

Buy Prada Velvet Bow-Detail Open Back Sheath Dress $2,390, Saks

Buy Prada Tubino Embroidered Sheath Dress $4,950, Saks

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.