It was clear early on that Miki Agrawal – co-founder of the period underwear start-up Thinx – was not, ahem, a traditionalist. But we’ve recently learned way more of what exactly that entails.

Shortly after Jezebel reported that Agrawal had stepped down as CEO – though she said she was still the “She-E.O.” – Racked published several allegations by ex-employees who claimed that the company had a toxic work environment. And soon after that, the Cut broke the news that one of her former employees had filed a lawsuit against her for sexual harassment. Allegations in the piece included that Agrawal demanded an employee show off her nipple rings, that she shared details about a “squirting” workshop she attended, and that, “at least once, she supposedly FaceTimed into a meeting from the toilet.”

Agrawal can be seen in action on the Thinx YouTube page, where clips revealed some other fun facts.



For instance:

• She calls Bill Clinton “Uncle Bill” and says that she “walked in on him taking a dump, definitely one time.”

• She would run into a room and tell her employees when she was ovulating.

• Know those big old hats she’s constantly wearing? They’re baked. And she has multiple.

• Her staff has group singalongs…to acoustic versions of rap songs.

• She uses a scooter for transportation.

• She really is extremely comfortable with talking to people from the toilet.