10 mins ago

Lyft Fancies Itself the Woke Bae of Ride-Hailing Apps

“We’re not the nice guys,” Lyft president John Zimmer told Time. “We’re a better boyfriend.”

15 mins ago

A New Book on Yoga Aims to Democratize the Practice

Yoga Bodies shows people of all ages, backgrounds, shapes, and skill levels.

24 mins ago

3 Former Olympic Gymnasts Just Gave Chilling Public Accounts of Sexual Abuse

▶️ More than 100 women have come forward to accuse a USA Gymnastics physician of sexual abuse.

30 mins ago

The Best Street Style From Tokyo Fashion Week

Bold hair, oversized coats, so much blue.

5:12 p.m.

How a New Device That Mimics Your Period Could Change Reproductive Health

EVATAR is basically a menstrual cycle on a chip.

5:05 p.m.

The Only Pajamas I’ll Wear in Front of Other People

They’re the ultimate gateway to a coordinated sleepwear closet.

4:21 p.m.

This Is the Cool White Sneaker You Should Buy Now

It’s the only thing you’ll want to wear this summer.

4:06 p.m.

The Most Flattering Light Bulb Casts You in Lovely Pink

It makes my guests and me look radiant.

4:04 p.m.

Even Work-Life Balance Experts Are Awful at Balancing Work and Life

But there’s hope, for the experts and the rest of us.

3:05 p.m.

Soon You Can Swipe Right on Hotties From Your Work Computer

Finally.

3:03 p.m.

Some Exciting News for People who Love Smoothies, But in a Bowl

You won’t need your Vitamix for this.

2:42 p.m.

This New Fashion Campaign Features Real-Life Couples Having Sex

Eckhaus Latta’s spring 2017 knits must be really cozy.

2:01 p.m.

Why Is Kanye West So Obsessed With Calabasas?

Close reading his uncanny (San Fernando) valley vision.

1:25 p.m.

Red Is the Most Important Color in Fashion Right Now

The official shade of fall makes a statement that goes far beyond the color wheel.

1:15 p.m.

Get to Know the 8 Finalists for the LVMH Prize

Update your March Madness–style bracket accordingly.

1:14 p.m.

What It’s Like to Be a Professional Travel Writer

On never leaving home without a pair of slippers, the hell that is tax season, and how she tries to blend in wherever she goes.

1:03 p.m.

How Social Media Is Helping Washington Search for Its Missing Black Teens

Black teens go missing at a disproportionate rate — and the problem isn’t limited to D.C.

1:00 p.m.

The Entrepreneur Who’s Building Her Empire Sterilizing Vapes and Vibrators

Why it’s a great time to be a woman in the cannabis industry.

12:46 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly Just Mocked This Congresswoman’s Hair

The Fox News host called Congresswoman Maxine Waters’s hair a “James Brown wig.”

12:05 p.m.

These Japanese Eye Drops Give My Face Instant Energy

It’s like caffeine for my eyes.