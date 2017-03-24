Is Vitamin E Actually Good for My Skin?

Five Skin-Care and Makeup Products I Used Till the Very Last Drop

See 10 Years of Drake’s Best Looks from Degrassi to More Life

Laura Dern’s Mom Is Mad That She Was Mean to Reese Witherspoon on TV

2:45 p.m.

Amber Heard: If Every Gay Actor Came Out, ‘This Would Be a Nonissue in a Month’

“I stand here now amongst many of my romantic leading lady peers who are out and fluid. I’m one of many now, and I’m working.”