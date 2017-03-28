The Makeup Police Have Come to Arrest Alicia Keys

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Alicia Keys was brought into the 39th precinct last night by Makeup Police Detective Inspector Adam Levine. Since his band hasn’t created a new album since 2015, Levine has apparently been spending his leisure time on your friendly neighborhood watch for makeup. On the Howard Stern Show, the talk host took the time to question the 3-time Grammy winner about the 15-time Grammy winner’s recent decision to occasionally go makeup-free, reports Mic. “She was putting on a little bit of makeup and I was like, ‘Oh, I thought Alicia doesn’t wear makeup,’” Levine told Stern, narcing on his fellow The Voice judge.

As the Makeup Police thoughtfully analyzed her face during questioning to determine whether her cheeks were naturally that dewy or she had put on some highlighter, Alicia Keys stood up and rightfully said what any person should say when questioned about their decision to wear or not wear makeup: “I do what the fuck I want.”