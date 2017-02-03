This Is How to Wear All the Colors of the Rainbow

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Wearing several bright colors in one outfit feels like it wouldn’t work, but somehow, Alicia Padrón pulls it off perfectly. Her inventive combination of kelly green, cobalt blue, metallic purple, and orange makes her the first Golden Peacock of Paris Fashion Week.

The neutral black accessories help ground things, and a hint of a white turtleneck is a trendy styling trick. The blue shirt’s exaggerated collar balances all the layers up top and also makes a strong line from the chin down. Keep this look on file the next time you’re feeling bold, and maybe invest in a pair of crazy-colored pants.