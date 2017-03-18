There Will Be an All-Female Live Read of Juno to Benefit Planned Parenthood

Photo: Fox Searchlight

Get excited, homeskillets. Jason Reitman is resurrecting his dormant live reads series in honor of the #resistance, and he’s starting out with a bang (and its consequences): An all-female live read of his 2007 film Juno, which was written by Diablo Cody. As Entertainment Weekly reports, the event will reunite Juno costars Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner in their original roles; however, the remaining roles, male and female alike, will be filled by actresses to be announced. The all-female angle is a hat-tip to Planned Parenthood, which is where ticket sale proceeds are headed in this case. Conveniently, this need to fight back against governmental ills coincides with the 10th anniversary of Reitman’s film – there will be some Juno memorabilia for sale, too, with proceeds also going to PP. So, if you’re planning to be in Los Angeles on April 8, get thee to a ticketry. And keep watching Reitman’s Twitter for casting announcements – personally, we’re excited about “female Michael Cera” and “female Jason Bateman,” especially.