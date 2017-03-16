View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Target

The concept of mother-daughter dressing is one that you might associate with cringey Laura Ashley moments, but with her upcoming collaboration for Target, Victoria Beckham may just be giving it a new lease on life. At a tea yesterday in New York, Beckham revealed the looks from the collection, which drops April 9 and includes looks for women, kids, and infants.

Her 5-year-old daughter Harper inspired the line, she told the assembled editors, saying that “[she] has actually been quite involved. The theme of this collection is my relationship with her, things that we do together, and you can see that threading throughout all the different stories that you see within the collection.” Among the coordinating intergenerational looks are a floral two-piece set for Mom and a shift dress in the same print for daughters, a combination that falls just shy of being matchy-matchy.



While Beckham may not be joining in the Spice Girls reunion, the TV spot for the collaboration, which aired today, features “Spice Up Your Life” as its soundtrack. “It just goes to show how fun the whole collaboration has been,” she said. “This is about empowering women, empowering young girls, and making everybody feel like the best version of themselves, and having fun at the same time.”

