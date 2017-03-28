The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Red Is the Most Important Color in Fashion Right Now

The official shade of fall makes a statement that goes far beyond the color wheel.

14 mins ago

Get to Know the 8 Finalists for the LVMH Prize

Update your March Madness–style bracket accordingly.

14 mins ago

What It’s Like to Be a Professional Travel Writer

On never leaving home without a pair of slippers, the hell that is tax season, and how she tries to blend in wherever she goes.

26 mins ago

How Social Media Is Helping Washington Search for Its Missing Black Teens

Black teens go missing at a disproportionate rate — and the problem isn’t limited to D.C.

29 mins ago

The Entrepreneur Who’s Building Her Empire Sterilizing Vapes and Vibrators

Why it’s a great time to be a woman in the cannabis industry.

12:46 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly Just Mocked This Congresswoman’s Hair

The Fox News host called Congresswoman Maxine Waters’s hair a “James Brown wig.”

12:05 p.m.

These Japanese Eye Drops Give My Face Instant Energy

It’s like caffeine for my eyes.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Co-worker Talks to Herself Nonstop!

Try asking her to help you out (by shutting up).

11:37 a.m.

All the Things Women Are Doing Wrong

Here are 54 things women just can’t get right.

11:05 a.m.

Donald Trump Spoiled His Daughter-in-Law’s Pregnancy Announcement

He “couldn’t help it.”

10:43 a.m.

There Are a Lot of Illesteva Sunglasses on Sale Right Now

Because, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary, the sun will come out soon.

10:40 a.m.

Only Rihanna Could Curve Horror’s Most Notorious Murderer

As if RiRi’s going to let herself get murdered in the shower.

10:20 a.m.

Scientists May Have Figured Out a Way for Menopausal Women to Get Pregnant

Scientists say the treatment helped two women get pregnant with their own eggs.

10:00 a.m.

Exclusive: Rihanna to Be Honored at This Year’s Parsons Benefit

The event takes place on May 22.

9:40 a.m.

People Are Really Mad About This Sexist Daily Mail Cover

It compares the two leaders’ legs.

8:56 a.m.

Your Brain Is Built to Make You Good at Gossip

Knowing the details of others’ lives is a big part of what makes us human.

8:00 a.m.

What We Lose When Sex Is All About Danger

Paranoia rules on today’s college campus.

1:51 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson Says Nursing Helped Her Stay Grounded

In doing so, she gives a subtle rebuttal to her ex’s insinuation that her schedule is too busy to care for her daughter.

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Welcome Their Second Child

Another Cumberbatch joins the bunch.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

It’s Finally Katie and Tom’s Big Wedding Episode on Vanderpump Rules

Katie and Tom finally tie the knot, but things take a dark turn for Scheana and Shay.