All the Things Women Are Doing Wrong

Women! We just can’t seem to get things right. Whether it’s a basic human task like washing our hair or a more complicated endeavor like pronouncing the word Zara, we just keep messing up. Here, a list of 54 things women are doing wrong.
– Showering.
– Washing our hair.
– And shampooing it.
– Putting it in a topknot.
– Curling it.
– Using hair products.
– Blow-drying our hair.
– Loving.
– Sexing.
– Masturbating.
– Knowing about IUDs.
– Sleeping.
– Pronouncing Adidas.
– Pronouncing Zara.
– Pronouncing Taylor Lautner’s name.
– Using tampons.
– Shaving our legs.
– Riding escalators.
– Putting on bras.
– Wearing crossbody bags.
– Wearing shoes.
– Doing push-ups.
– Removing makeup.
– Applying eye cream.
– Still eye cream.
– Putting on foundation.
– Wearing makeup in warm weather.
– Applying glitter nail polish.
– Drinking wine.
– Drinking Champagne.
– Pouring Champagne.
– Making Champagne cocktails.
– Holding coffee cups.
– Storing coffee beans.
– Making tea.
– Making rice.
– Making mashed potatoes.
– Also peeling potatoes.
– And peeling bananas.
– Eating bananas.
– Defrosting food.
– Scooping ice cream.
– Cutting cake.
– Cutting pineapples.
– Making ice cubes.
– Microwaving.
– Eh, generally anything in the kitchen.
– Eating.
– Eating sushi.
– Eating pizza.
– Yes, definitely pizza.
– Using deodorant.
– Putting on duvet covers.
– Playing Monopoly.