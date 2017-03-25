Newlyweds Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Welcome a Baby Girl

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It seems like just yesterday we were toasting the marriage of Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, but it’s time to celebrate again. People has confirmed that those crazy kids welcomed a baby girl into the world, although there are no details on the baby’s name or exact DOB, so hold off on those natal charts for now. Sadoski and Seyfried eloped last weekend, as revealed by Sadoski on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week.

Okay, now who’s going to break the news to Seyfried’s beloved dog, Finn?