A Concrete Jungle Native’s Honeymoon to the Little-Touristed Island of Dominica

Photo: Christine Amorose

“After a couple of days relaxing by the beach in St. Lucia, we headed to do some hiking in the lush rain forests of little-touristed Dominica,” says Christine Amorose of the lifestyle blog and Instagram account @cestchristine, who shared photos of her sun-drenched tropical honeymoon this past weekend.

The Brooklyn native’s wedding was small, held in the city, and directly followed by a flight to the Caribbean. The waterfalls, secluded beaches, and colorful neighborhoods she photographed are proof of a romantic getaway, one with plenty of outdoor time that greatly contrasts with the concrete jungle.

“We split our time between Rosalie Bay on the wild Atlantic coast and Secret Bay on the calmer Caribbean side,” Amorose says. After looking at these photos, Dominica may not be able to brag about its privacy and little-touristed shores much longer …

Saturday mode of transportation. 🌅 "Fishing boats at sunset." #weekendwith @cestchristine in #dominica. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

"Although we were a few weeks too early, this stretch of the Atlantic Coast is where turtles come to lay their eggs and where all the baby turtles hatch every spring!" #weekendwith @cestchristine in #dominica. 🐢 A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Every weekend for our #weekendwith series we share photos from a different part of the world, taken from a unique perspective. This weekend, the little touristed island of Dominica, photographed by @cestchristine. 🐐 "A mama goat and her kid on the side of the road." A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Sundays are when you can practice that "self-care" all the cool kids are talking about. #weekendwith @cestchristine in #dominica. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

"Our own personal paradise, complete with plunge pool--this was a honeymooners' dream!" #weekendwith @cestchristine in #dominica. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT