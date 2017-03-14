And the Winner of The Bachelor’s 21st Season Is…

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for boohoo.com

On Monday, frequent Bachelorette contestant Nick Viall finally got the chance to do the choosing as the reality show’s titular Bachelor. If you didn’t get the chance to watch and you can’t stand to read the following spoilers about who won Viall’s heart (and an engagement ring) then here’s your chance to close this post. If you are just dying to know who won, Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates, then read on.

After both women met Viall’s family, the bachelor proposed to Vanessa and she said yes. The two are currently engaged. Meanwhile Rachel Lindsay, who came in third, will serve as next season’s Bachelorette. The announcement was made before she was even eliminated. Lindsay will be the first black Bachelorette.