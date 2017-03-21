View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

German chancellor Angela Merkel has a constant companion throughout her meetings, speeches, and international trips: a sturdy, venti-sized handbag that she owns in a rainbow of business-casual colors, and that, like Mary Poppins’s, seems to contain just about everything she owns. Apparently, she doesn’t have her own Gary to handle it for her.

For whatever reason, the wire services are absolutely stuffed with shots of Merkel going through her bag to find folders, pens, and other assorted doodads. (Honestly, relatable.) Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most stunning highlights.

