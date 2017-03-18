Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Is a Big Fan of This Egg-Freezing Clinic

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images



The latest start-up trend is boutique fertility clinics aimed at millenials, and it seems they know just how to reach their target market. Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted on March 10, “Noooo I’m freezing my eggs. And giving them to whitney and Ova to babysit,” in response to a tweet implying she’s expecting. She was apparently referring to Ova Egg Freezing and former Bachelor contestant Whitney Bischoff, because on Friday Ova tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of Bristowe with Bischoff at the clinic. (Bischoff works at Ova.) “More about Kaitlyn’s #eggfreezing journey coming soon,” promised the tweet.

Later that day, Bristowe’s fiancé Shawn Booth posted an Instagram of Bristowe with her head on his lap, writing, “Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing”

Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!) A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Bristowe isn’t the first member of the Bachelor franchise to freeze her eggs using Ova. Carly Waddell posted on Instagram a few days ago about her egg-freezing anniversary, also mentioning the clinic in the caption.

There are a lot of ways to cash in after your turn on The Bachelor franchise is over, but freezing your eggs has got to be the most innovative.