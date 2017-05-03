Balenciaga Celebrated Its 100th Birthday at Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga celebrated 100 years of haute couture at this morning’s Paris Fashion Week show, with repurposed objects, from spare tire covers as totes to silver car mats as skirts, to large swaths of fabric casually tossed over shoulders. Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia paid homage to Cristóbal Balenciaga by drawing inspiration for several looks and silhouettes from archival photos and materials. There were also a few leftover Bernie Sanders logos spotted on two pairs of stilettos. Although the space itself was huge and open, the front row was still loaded with the chicest attendees, including Anna Wintour, Olivier Zahn, Carine Roitfeld, Juergen Teller, and Salma Hayek.