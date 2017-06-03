Balenciaga Gave Another Nod to Bernie Sanders at Its Show

Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

After putting his riff on the Bernie Sanders logo front and center at men’s fashion week, Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia is evidently still feeling the Bern. He used T-shirt material from the men’s show to adorn shoes at his women’s show yesterday at Paris Fashion Week. (Bernie would probably appreciate the thriftiness of this move.)



Sanders was recently asked about his newfound fashion-icon status and said, “Of my many attributes, being a fashion maven is not one of them.” But given the way he’s been dominating the runway lately, we beg to differ.

