1 min ago

Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Vandalized to Look Like Trump Supporter

This isn’t the first time.

11:11 a.m.

The CFDA Award–Winning Designer Living the California Dream

Laura Vassar Brock launched the thriving Brock Collection with her husband just four years ago.

11:00 a.m.

Why This U.S. Company Can No Longer Import Human Breast Milk From Cambodia

Ambrosia Labs paid Cambodian women for their breast milk, then sold it to American families.

10:57 a.m.

The Very Pretty Pillowcase Dermatologists Recommend

It comes in that highly photogenic shade we’ve come to call “Millennial Pink.”

10:29 a.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Company Sued Over ‘Unfair Competition’

A California retailer says the company has an unfair advantage because its owner’s dad is president.

10:13 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. Knows Everyone’s Been Making Fun of Him for How He Sits

Yup, he compared himself to #SaltBae.

10:04 a.m.

Teen’s Ex and His New Girlfriend Arrested Over Her Cyberbullying Suicide

Brandy Vela shot herself after her ex reportedly posted naked pictures of her online.

9:33 a.m.

Man Charged With Hate Crime After Beating Two Trans Women Outside NYC McDonald’s

Patrick O’Meara, 38, punched and kicked the women as they attempted to enter the fast-food establishment.

8:58 a.m.

This Author Wrote a Best-selling Novel Inspired by Black Lives Matter

“I want young black girls to read this and understand: Your voice matters, your life matters.”

8:17 a.m.

SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch Argued Women ‘Manipulate’ Maternity Leave, Students Say

The judge reportedly told his class that employers “must ask females about their family and pregnancy plans to protect the company.”

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 20

The sun moves into Aries.

1:41 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About the Paris Armed Robbery in Latest KUWTK

She told the harrowing story on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yesterday at 11:56 p.m.

Selena Gomez Might Be Gearing Up for Her Own Jewelry Line

She reportedly filed paperwork to trademark her name.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Why Millennial Pink Refuses to Go Away

The color, found on sneakers, couches, book covers, toasters, and Drake, isn’t fading.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

The Grad Student Who Wears Head-to-Toe Pink

“It used to be that pink was associated with spoiled girls, daddy’s little girls, you know? But this pink is fun.”

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Single Brit Putting ‘Chicken Fillets’ in Her Bra

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Untold Stories of Pioneering Female Artists

The book Broad Strokes showcases women whose contributions to the art world have often been overlooked.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Avant-garde Menswear, Colorful Bedside Carafes, and More

What’s new in New York stores.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Katy Perry on Going From Jesus Camps to Kissing Girls

“Truth be told, I did more than that.”

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Have Been Chilling in Toronto

They went to see Get Out because they have good taste.