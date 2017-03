The Latest on the Cut

25 mins ago

SZA Is a Rebellious R&B Sensation

Fitting in? Not really her thing.

12:08 p.m.

Aren’t We Being a Little Too Chill About This ‘Psychopaths at Work’ Thing?

Your boss may suck, but is he actually a psychopath?

12:04 p.m.

5 Things for 50 Percent Off: From Dries van Noten to DVF

Including a pair of sunglasses and some around-the-house shorts.

11:41 a.m.

Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Therapy

The singer revealed she has been seeing a therapist five days a week since leaving a Tennessee psychiatric facility.

11:38 a.m.

The Painstakingly Elaborate Process Behind Belle’s Iconic Yellow Gown

VIDEO: It looks identical to the original Beauty and the Beast

11:36 a.m.

Who Is Wayne Tracker? Just Another Alter Ego in the Trump Adminstration

Rex Tillerson’s email pseudonym would be funny if it didn’t fit so neatly into the pattern of performed machismo in the government.

11:05 a.m.

Guess What Chelsea Clinton’s New Children’s Book Is Called

Thank you, Mitch McConnell.

11:04 a.m.

This Stunning Movie About Hair Was Inspired by 12-Year-Old Girls

It’s the brainchild of a hair legend in the making.

11:00 a.m.

Inside the Gallery-Studio of a Celeb-Favorite Pop Artist

Ashley Longshore renovated a 4,000-square-foot former brass-accessories shop in New Orleans and turned it into a space to display her work.

10:46 a.m.

Former U.S. Marine Blames Nude-Photo Scandal on Having Women in the Military

“Why should would we integrate women when we know it’s going to happen?”

10:41 a.m.

Clare Waight Keller Confirmed at Givenchy

The former Chloé designer is taking over Riccardo Tisci’s old job.

10:10 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Called Tomi Lahren to Thank Her After She Praised Him on TV

The conservative pundit says the president was pleased with her Hannity segment.

9:54 a.m.

Seth Meyers on Skin Care, Spinning, and That Time He Tried Cupping

“I would like to spin in a dark room where no one was talking to me.”

9:30 a.m.

This Lump of Coal Replaced My Brita

Using the activated charcoal filter also means I don’t need to buy plastic filters ever again.

9:26 a.m.

Kendall Jenner’s Home Was Reportedly Burglarized of $200,000 Worth of Jewelry

Thieves made off with $200,000 in jewelry while she was out of the house.

1:29 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez Is — Gasp — Working Out With Alex Rodriguez

Because the couple that works out together, stays together.

12:35 a.m.

Demi Lovato Marks Five Years of Sobriety

“It’s been quite the journey.”

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Mischa Barton Granted Restraining Orders Against Exes for Possible Sex Tapes

Reports have surfaced suggesting that one is trying to sell a sex tape.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Are Spotted at Come From Away

They reportedly arrived in the same motorcade, but in separate vehicles.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

The New Frontier in Celebrity Spon-Con: Tavi Gevinson Advertises Her Own Address

The actress and “Rookie” editor posts Instagram ads for her new luxury building in Brooklyn.