Anna Wintour’s Daughter Got Engaged to Franca Sozzani’s Son

Clear your schedules for the wedding-hashtag stalking pinnacle of your life. People is reporting (with confirmation from Vogue) that Bee Shaffer, daughter of Anna Wintour, and Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Italian Vogue editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, have gotten engaged after they began dating sometime last year.

Both have made their careers in the entertainment industry, rather than in fashion: Shaffer works for Late Night With Seth Meyers as a segment producer, while Carrozzini is a filmmaker and photographer whose credits include Franca: Chaos & Creation, a documentary about his mother, and Beyoncé’s “Jealous” video. That said, expect every designer and fashion figure from both countries to be there come the big day.

