The Latest on the Cut

3:47 p.m.

Bella Hadid Hosted Dior’s Backstage Party

Dior was celebrating the upcoming release of its Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume mascara.

1:38 p.m.

Paris Fashion Week: The Silhouettes at Comme Des Garçons Were Stunning

Check out these hot shots fresh from the runway.

12:26 p.m.

20th Century Hollywood Baroque and 19th Century Tribes

Strong, quirky shows full of historical references from Loewe and Undercover.

12:09 p.m.

Gloria Steinem Is Tired of Being Referred to as a Former Playboy Bunny

“I probably shouldn’t have done that in my youth, even to write an exposé”

10:46 a.m.

Louis Tomlinson Reportedly Arrested for Attacking Paparazzo

The photographer reportedly made a citizen’s arrest on Tomlinson.

9:58 a.m.

This Photo of Hillary Clinton Reading About Pence’s Emails Is Going Viral

But her emails!

9:25 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Made Quite the Front-Row Fashion Statement

With a metallic pasty.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

A Woman Is Suing SoulCycle After She Claims She Was Impaled on a Bike

She claims no one could hear her screaming over the music.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

This Video Explains the 6 Major Anxieties of Social Media

Why do we willingly subject ourselves to these stressors?

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Models Were More Than Just ‘Pretty’ to Fashion Photographer Erwin Blumenfeld

A new Paris exhibit recalls how he captured models as “complex social beings” in the 1950s.

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

This Outfit Will Make You Want a Pair of White Pumps

Giorgia Tordini makes monochromatic dressing so stylish.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

That ’70s Show’s Danny Masterson Investigated for Multiple Sexual Assaults

The LAPD confirmed the investigation this afternoon.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Virtual-Reality Porn Is Killing Boners

How the new technology is testing everyone’s stamina.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Natalie Portman Welcomes a New Baby Girl

She went into labor just days before the Oscars.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Makes a Better Daft Punk Than Daft Punk

She made a grand entrance to the Rick Owens show.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania YMCA Banned 24-Hour News After Fights Broke Out

Surprise, endorphins and politics don’t mix.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Shade at Dior

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri chose to focus almost exclusively on navy blue for no apparent reason.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Spoke Out About Being Treated Unfairly in the Election

Clinton spoke at a Wellesley College event that was closed to the press.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj’s sunglasses, platform sneakers, acid yellow.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway Says Her Kids Are ‘Struggling’ Because of Her White House Job

“They’re having the hardest time with this.”