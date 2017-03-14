Ben Affleck Thanks Jennifer Garner for Support During Quiet Stint in Rehab

Photo: ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Unbeknownst to the public, Ben Affleck was recently in a treatment program for alcohol addiction. In Facebook post shared Tuesday, Affleck announced that he’d completed a program for addiction and wrote he wanted to discuss the subject so that his children, “know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”

He also thanked Jennifer Garner, whom, up until recently, he was in the middle of a divorce with, writing, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, [Garner], who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

Affleck and Garner have weathered various ups and downs since they first announced their divorce in 2015. The two have lived together at various points since announcing their separation and mostly stuck to saying nice things about one another in the press. Things seemed at a standstill until weeks ago, when it seemed that the divorce might finally proceed as planned, with sources telling Us Weekly that Affleck moved out of the couple’s home.

That’s not the case, though, according to the couple’s tabloid of choice, People. The magazine, which the couple initially spoke to about their divorce, is now reporting that Affleck and Garner have put their divorce on hold. An unnamed source reportedly close to Garner told People that, “there seems to be hope,” for the couple. “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself,” the source said. “They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”