Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Welcome Their Second Child

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Another baby Cumberbatch has joined the bunch. On Friday, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie quietly welcomed their second child into this great big world. (Sophie also legally changed her name from Hunter to Cumberbatch, according to People.) Their new baby is named Hal Auden Cumberbatch and joins his younger brother Christopher “Kit” Carlton.



News of Sophie’s pregnancy came to light in October when she publicly debuted her baby bump at the premiere of Doctor Strange. “Kit”was born in 2015, following their swift engagement and wedding the previous year. The couple has known each other since at least 2009 when they worked on a film together but their romance didn’t blossom until 2014. Less than three years later and with two children, it seems it’s safe to say the Cumberbatch family is a happy, growing bunch!

