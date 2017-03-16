9 Stylish One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy Now on Amazon

Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

Shopping for a swimsuit when a big winter storm just hit most of the East Coast sounds nonsensical, especially when it’s still below freezing outside. But say you’re among the lucky few who are planning a tropical getaway or maybe you’re in some dire need of escapism? There’s something supremely satisfying about browsing for a bathing suit when you’re still stuck in a sweater and snow boots.

Conventional wisdom would equate this with clicking through endless pages of string bikinis, but don’t do that. A one-piece is by far superior both in design and function. From Baywatch-ready one-pieces to sporty styles with strategically placed cutouts, these are the stylish suits you can throw on before jumping into the water enthusiastically. Added bonus? They’re all Prime-shipping ready — especially helpful if you’re really about to jump on a plane out of here.

There’s a spot that’s just above your belly button and below your boobs that always looks good, even if you ate a giant burrito. This suit is cleverly designed to show that off. Buy Tommy Hilfiger Signature Stripe Cut-Out High Neck One Piece Swimsuit $92, Amazon

Speaking of that magical in-between-the-chest-and-belly-button spot, this plunging neckline stops right there as well. Coincidence? Nope. Buy Billabong Sol Searcher One Piece Swimsuit $75, Amazon

Extended-sizing swimsuits on Amazon skew on the frumpy side but not this suit. Its off-the-shoulder silhouette combined with the fun floral print feels refreshingly on trend. Buy Jessica Simpson Ditsy Floral Ruffle Off the Shoulder One-Piece $134, Amazon

Because a Baywatch-style suit is infinitely sexier than any bikini. Buy Norma Kamali Super Low Back Mio One Piece Swimsuit $150, Amazon

For the minimalist who wants just a sliver of sheer detailing. Buy Kenneth Cole Reaction High Neck One Piece Swimsuit $102, Amazon

Looking for a suit with underwire support ? This one flips the idea on its head and features it on the outside, making it both a functional and decorative feature. Buy MINKPINK Show Your Stripes One Piece Swimsuit $69, Amazon

Add a big straw hat and oversized sunglasses to complete the retro vibe of this classic jewel-tone suit. Buy La Blanca One Piece Swimsuit $129, Amazon

Outdoor Voices doesn’t make swimsuits yet, so until they do, this suit serves as a good backup option. Buy La Blanca Mio One Piece Swimsuit $119, Amazon

Cleverly placed mesh panels give this suit the look of a bikini but the security of a one-piece. You’ll never have to worry about an errant strong wave ripping something off. Buy Anne Cole High Neck One Piece Swimsuit $128, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.