Beyoncé FaceTimed With a Cancer Patient from Houston

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Don’t ever underestimate the power of the Beyhive, a good Twitter hashtag and a noble goal. A group of students from Alief Hastings High School in Houston, TX managed to get Beyoncé to make a FaceTime call to a fellow student facing a stage four cancer diagnosis. Ebony Banks, a senior at the school and a member of the color guard, spent much of the year outside classroom due to her diagnosis, according to a local ABC station. So, in an effort to help make true one of Banks’ biggest dreams, the students at Alief created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (Ebob being the nickname for Ebony). And, what do you know?

Beyoncé called.



Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

“Beyoncé is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce’s attention,” sophomore Karina Gutierrez, told ABC.

Getting Beyoncé’s attention? Mission accomplished. Now, if Beyoncé would just reveal what her secret Snapchat is so we can all see her face up close.

