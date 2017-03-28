Photo: Getty Images

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump well before he was inaugurated, and in a recent speech on the House floor, Waters explained why she was motivated to fight his agenda.

“We stand up for America oftentimes when others who think they are more patriotic, who say they are more patriotic, do not,” she said. “When we fight against this president, and we point out how dangerous he is for this society and for this country, we’re fighting for the democracy.”

But Fox News host Bill O’Reilly didn’t hear a word of Waters’ speech — he was too busy staring at her hair. “I was looking at the James Brown wig,” O’Reilly told the hosts of Fox & Friends on Tuesday. “If we have a picture of James Brown, it’s the same one.”

African-American woman in Congress speaks up against the president, Bill O'Reilly says he won't listen because of her hair. pic.twitter.com/GVOkZNBNX9 — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 28, 2017

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt defended Waters: “You can’t go after a woman’s looks,” she pointed out. But O’Reilly didn’t back down. “I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive,” he said. “I love James Brown!” He proceeded to invite Waters to appear on his show, The O’Reilly Factor, although it’s unclear how they’ll hold a conversation if he’s too busy mocking her hair to listen to what’s coming out of her mouth.