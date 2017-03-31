Nice of Blake Lively to Tag Along on Ryan Reynolds’s Date With Jake Gyllenhaal

Spotted: Blake Lively continuing to tolerate her husband Ryan Reynolds’s widely (and also over-) reported “bromance” with Jake Gyllenhaal in New York City this week. What a patient partner.
Spotted: Blake Lively continuing to tolerate her husband Ryan Reynolds’s widely (and also over-) reported “bromance” with Jake Gyllenhaal in New York City this week. What a patient partner.
HuffPost Women
Kim Kardashian Undergoes Uterine Surgery In Final…
HuffPost Lifestyle
McDonald's Will Use Fresh Beef On Some Hamburgers, And…
FASHION Magazine
Our Fave Looks from Miami Swim Week are Giving Us All…
powered by PubExchange