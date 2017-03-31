The Latest on the Cut

10:16 a.m.

Amber Heard Sues Over Body Double’s Explicit Sex Scenes

The latest in the London Fields legal mess.

8:49 a.m.

Susan Sarandon Defends Trump Comments on The Late Show

“It’s doing great things for comedy.”

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Observe National Sexual Assault Month by Reading the Allegations Against Trump

Happy April!

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Nice of Blake Lively to Tag Along on Ryan Reynolds’s Date With Jake Gyllenhaal

What a patient partner.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Petra Collins Captures Her Family in This New Exhibition

From Toronto to her mother’s hometown in Hungary.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

The Best Woke Celebrity Is Fran Drescher

Move over, Matt McGorry.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

Remembering Selena in the Trump Era

“Today is for Chicanos, all of us.”

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Venus X Is Here to DJ, Everything Else Is Extra

The GHE20G0TH1K founder is also apart of the Nike RevolutionAir design project.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

I Wore This Slip for 16 Straight Hours and Still Looked Great

It’s great under clothes, or even just on its own.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

Future’s Instinctive, Unassailable Style

He knows how to dress for a Drake concert, and for dinner at Giorgio Armani’s.

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

Uniqlo Threatens to Leave U.S. If Trump Insists Its Clothes Be Made in America

The fashion chain’s Japanese parent company said it would not be able to make “really good products” in the U.S.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Legion’s Actresses Have the Greatest Hair on TV Right Now

How the Marvel Universe finally mastered style.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen and Selma Blair Partied This Week

Plus: Chloë Grace Moretz, Adwoa Aboah, Lucky Blue Smith.

Yesterday at 2:32 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Found a New Object to Hide Beneath

He’s no longer hiding under a towel.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

J.Lo Sued for Failing to Promote a Hoverboard Company You Haven’t Heard About

Lopez was supposed to post about the hoverboards at least once every three months on social media.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Hillary Is Out of the Woods and Swinging in Her Speech at Georgetown

▶️ “Here I go again, mentioning research and studies and facts.”

Yesterday at 2:01 p.m.

Pam Anderson Wrote a Blog Post on Her Feelings About Julian Assange

She called him “one of my favorite people.”

Yesterday at 1:51 p.m.

In New York City, You Will Never Be Asked for Your Salary History Ever Again

Public Advocate Letitia James’s bill is expected to pass next week.

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Great in This New Chapter of Dior

And new shiny bags too.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

Can You Trust the Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon?

Yes, you can buy them — whether they’re legit is another question.