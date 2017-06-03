Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/beyonce

Though they skipped the red carpet, Beyoncé brought her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as her date to the Hollywood premiere of Beauty and the Beast last week.

Several pictures of Queen Bey and Blue Ivy before and at the event were posted on the Beylite Instagram account — showing the mother-daughter pair having the time of their lives while decked out in matching green gowns. E! News notes Bey wore a $1,760 Alaïa dress, while Blue Ivy appeared to be wearing a tiny version of a velvet-trimmed $26,000 dress from Gucci’s fall 2016 collection.