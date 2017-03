The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

What Get Out Gets Right About American Culture and Black Bodies

Its literal depiction of racism, appropriation, and the fetishization of black people is its brilliance.

5:30 p.m.

Remembering Gender-Bending DIY Fashion in the 1970s

The Cockettes theater group used fashion as protest.

5:22 p.m.

This Video Shows Blue Ivy’s Dresses Probably Cost More Than Your Monthly Rent

She is the most stylish 5-year-old.

5:21 p.m.

Why Is an Ambitious Woman Considered Taboo?

Designer Tory Burch tackles the question with a new initiative, Embrace Ambition.

5:13 p.m.

Madewell’s New Capsule Collection Is ‘Vintage’ for Lazy People

Launching today online and in 16 select Madewell stores.

4:52 p.m.

Rihanna Will Make You Want to Wear Orange Mascara

The look has a lot of a-peel.

4:47 p.m.

If You’re Planning to Strike for Women’s Day, Here Are Your Legal Rights

“A Day Without a Woman” isn’t your typical strike.

4:30 p.m.

Preview The Outnet’s Massive Designer Clearance Sale

Deep discounts up to 85 percent off on Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, The Row, and more.

4:30 p.m.

Remembering Georgia O’Keeffe’s Minimalist Style

Her suits and silver jewelry are on display at the Brooklyn Museum.

4:22 p.m.

There Was a Black Models Matter Protest Outside the Balenciaga Show

PFW gets political.

4:17 p.m.

How to Participate in the Women’s Strike No Matter Where You Live

What you need to know about the March 8 strike.

3:41 p.m.

Now You Can Buy Millenial-Pink Luggage

Away partnered up with pink-loving brand Pop+Suki on a new set of suitcases.

3:15 p.m.

Guess Which Frank Ocean Song Closed the Louis Vuitton Show

Think pyramids at the Louvre.

2:27 p.m.

Here’s What Polish Women Have to Say to American Women About Abortion Rights

“I feel like the only thing we can do is to let us be seen and heard.”

1:54 p.m.

Fashion Landmarks

McQueen is deeply rooted in ancient British landscapes, while Rihanna and Stella McCartney reflect a lighter approach to Parisian culture.

1:24 p.m.

A Registered Democrat Is Currently Running Ivanka Trump’s Brand

Today, in strange bedfellows.

1:20 p.m.

What Does It Mean to Strike From Child Care?

The Women’s Strike has called on moms to participate. But figuring out what that looks like is complicated.

1:07 p.m.

A Pale-Pink Pantsuit You Can Wear to Fashion Week and the Office

Leaf Greener had yesterday’s chicest look in this suit-and-coat combo.

1:00 p.m.

This Is the Most Immaculate Rainy-Day Outfit

Ece Sukan shows us how to dress for inclement weather.

12:57 p.m.

The Chanel Show Featured Cinderella Headbands

Ella ella eh eh.