Broad City’s Ilana Glazer Got Married When No One Was Looking

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for WWO

Well, what do you know — Ilana Glazer, one half of Broad City — quietly married her longtime beau last month. Metro first reported that Glazer tied the knot with David Rooklin at secret City Hall ceremony in February. Since then, Glazer has kept mum about her new relationship status on social media but her friends have begun posting photos of the newly wedded couple on Instagram.



What can I say? I love love! Happy matrimony to two of my favorite people. 😘 A post shared by chiokenassor (@chiokenassor) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:51am PST

Fellow comedian and friend Phoebe Robinson also posted about the nuptials on Instagram, writnig, “Belated congrats to these beautiful [babies] on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep. You’re truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me.”



The super-secret couple have been together since at least 2014, when Glazer and Abbi Jacobson were profiled in The New Yorker. Rooklin, a scientist, is mentioned in the piece as being, “A trim clean-cut white man in his thirties, with glasses,” though, we don’t get much more than that. (Glazer apparently didn’t want her future fiance in the story). Her Instagram account also doesn’t include any posts referencing her wedding. There is, however, a seven-week-old photo of Rooklin that perhaps gives a glimpse into the couple’s relationship dynamics.

a real man 💦 ... 🌊 A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

But c’mon, did you really think Glazer would marry a man who wasn’t a proud feminist?

