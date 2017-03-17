Bronte Blampied Is Back and Hanging Out With Justin Bieber in Australia

Photo: Jayden Seyfarth/\Splash News

Just as the world’s population was starting to forget about Bronte Blampied, she turned up today to show everyone she still exists and is still called the same thing. (Bronte Blampied.) The 19-year-old model was spotted having lunch at an outdoor café in Sydney, Australia, with her (rumored) ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. That’s right: Blampieber is back. And hanging out with several unnamed dogs, as you can see in the paparazzi shot above.

The last time we heard from Blampied, she was tooling around Los Angeles with Sofia Richie, who reportedly also dated Bieber. What has Blampied been doing since then? The usual, according to her Instagram. She has been wearing bikinis and photographing acai bowls.

Sand in my eye socket 🏖 A post shared by Bronte Blampied (@bronteblampied_) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

This acai is an accurate representation of me today: melting 🌞 A post shared by Bronte Blampied (@bronteblampied_) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

She even had an acai bowl on Christmas Day!

Sending love to everyone whether you celebrate Christmas or not! May you be surrounded by family and lots of love 💕🎅🏼 A post shared by Bronte Blampied (@bronteblampied_) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:39pm PST

If Blampied is spotted with Bieber or Richie or an acai bowl again, we will let you know.

This has been the Bronte Blampied Brief.