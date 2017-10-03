Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Getty

Fashion insiders flocked to the city of light for the end of Paris Fashion Week, and turned up at parties all over town. Cara Delevingne supported her pal Rihanna at the Fenty after-party, where she showed off new platinum hair. Jaden Smith was also in attendance, wearing his usual plaid flannel and a leather jacket. Virgil Abloh celebrated his latest collection at an Off-White dinner.

Elsewhere, celebrities honored International Women’s Day by wearing red. Prabal Gurung chose a crimson jacket at an event supporting Planned Parenthood. Allison Williams picked a red-orange skirt and posed with Maggie Gyllenhaal. Click ahead for more of the best party pics from this week.