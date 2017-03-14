Cara Delevingne Has Written a ‘Twisty’ Coming-of-age Novel

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lord knows where she found the time, but Cara Delevingne announced on Instagram today that she has written — okay, maybe that should be “written” — a novel. Calling it a “pinch me moment,” she shared that the book — called Mirror, Mirror — is coming out in October. Despite the title, it’s not a roman à clef about her modeling career.

Instead, she described it as “a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que [sic] scary music 😵.)” As model-YA books go, we’ll have to wait and see see how it stacks up against Rebels: City of Indra, already a classic in the genre.

